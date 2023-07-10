FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Price Target Increased to GBX 170 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 170 ($2.16) in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of FirstGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 165 ($2.09) to GBX 160 ($2.03) in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 131 ($1.66) to GBX 148 ($1.88) in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Shares of FirstGroup stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. FirstGroup has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0309 per share. This is a boost from FirstGroup’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

