FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0309 per share on Friday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This is a positive change from FirstGroup’s previous dividend of $0.0084802.

FirstGroup Trading Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:FGROY opened at $1.78 on Monday. FirstGroup has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FGROY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 165 ($2.09) to GBX 160 ($2.03) in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 170 ($2.16) in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 131 ($1.66) to GBX 148 ($1.88) in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised FirstGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

