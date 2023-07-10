Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $211.22.

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE stock opened at $193.76 on Friday. Five Below has a one year low of $113.81 and a one year high of $220.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.30 and its 200 day moving average is $194.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,023.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,023.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,961 shares of company stock worth $3,491,458 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Five Below by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Five Below by 29.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

