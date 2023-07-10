FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Raised to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

FLIDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised FLSmidth & Co. A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group downgraded FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $295.00.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Price Performance

FLIDY stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.91. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $4.32.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co. A/S last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $867.14 million for the quarter.

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, SSAMESA, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including precious metals, gravity concentrator service, audits and training, gas analysis and emissions monitoring services, liner profiling and scanning, kiln, packing and dispatching equipment, air pollution control, pneumatic conveying, gear, technical advisory, electrical and automation audits, mine planning, feeding and dosing equipment, and other services for the mining and cement industries.

