FMC (NYSE:FMC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $97.40

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $97.40 and last traded at $97.40, with a volume of 42031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

FMC Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.89.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in FMC by 872,245.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after buying an additional 174,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

