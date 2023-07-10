Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,008 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,686 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Walmart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Walmart stock opened at $153.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.06 and a fifty-two week high of $159.12. The company has a market capitalization of $413.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.