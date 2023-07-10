Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 678 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 64,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $4,639,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 110,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $74.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.27 and a 1 year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.