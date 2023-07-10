Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FUPBY opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $10.64.

Fuchs Petrolub Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1889 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Fuchs Petrolub’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

