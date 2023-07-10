Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $391,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in ASML by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $696.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $698.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $657.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $747.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.27.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

