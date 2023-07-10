Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 357 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.2 %

BMY opened at $62.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $62.63 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

