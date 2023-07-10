Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Trims Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,886 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 256.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $139.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $117.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.62 and its 200 day moving average is $119.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $146.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

