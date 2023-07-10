Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives $13.07 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.07.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Insider Transactions at Funko

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 3,004 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $28,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 8,054 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $75,707.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 122,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,150,165.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,125 shares of company stock worth $161,163. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

Funko Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Funko by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Funko during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Funko by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Funko by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Funko by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $542.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.51. Funko has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.39. Funko had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $251.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Funko will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

