GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) CFO Sells $243,962.68 in Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) CFO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 10,484 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $243,962.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,302.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

GameStop Stock Performance

NYSE:GME opened at $22.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.40 and a beta of -0.38.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. GameStop had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of GameStop

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GME. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.50 to $6.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 304.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,123,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,277,000 after acquiring an additional 145,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,565,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,165,000 after acquiring an additional 311,487 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GameStop by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,276,000 after buying an additional 121,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GameStop by 301.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,042,000 after buying an additional 1,644,587 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

