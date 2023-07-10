GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) CFO Sells $243,962.68 in Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) CFO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 10,484 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $243,962.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,302.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
GameStop Stock Performance
NYSE:GME opened at $22.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.40 and a beta of -0.38.
GameStop (NYSE:GME – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. GameStop had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 304.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,123,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,277,000 after acquiring an additional 145,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,565,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,165,000 after acquiring an additional 311,487 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GameStop by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,276,000 after buying an additional 121,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GameStop by 301.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,042,000 after buying an additional 1,644,587 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GameStop Company Profile
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
