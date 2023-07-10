Garland Capital Management Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Garland Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle comprises about 2.1% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in Crown Castle by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 752,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,078,000 after buying an additional 44,855 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $115.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.62 and a 12 month high of $184.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

