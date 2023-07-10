Garland Capital Management Inc. Sells 332 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Garland Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 2.9% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,701,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,626,331,000 after purchasing an additional 270,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,974,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,583,000 after purchasing an additional 334,758 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,020,000 after purchasing an additional 77,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

IBM stock opened at $132.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.18. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

