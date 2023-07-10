Garland Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,916 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Garland Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,989 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 4.2% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,736,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,649,867,000 after purchasing an additional 750,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,028,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,345.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.06. The company has a market cap of $207.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

