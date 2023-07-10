Garland Capital Management Inc. Sells 924 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Garland Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for approximately 2.9% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.4% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.7% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 15,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,395,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,395,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.69.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $325.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.51. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.90 and a 52 week high of $331.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

