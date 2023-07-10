Garland Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Garland Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,578 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for 3.1% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $44.38 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.64.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.12.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Read More

