Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 3,612 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after acquiring an additional 868,610 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,460.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 532,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after acquiring an additional 498,456 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,059.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 415,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,253,000 after acquiring an additional 407,532 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,116,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,777,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,067,000 after acquiring an additional 216,511 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $46.74 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average of $44.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.3021 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

