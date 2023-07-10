Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 5,431 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFG opened at $92.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.12. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.