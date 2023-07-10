Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,649 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tevis Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 50,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $1,192,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 173,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH opened at $19.58 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

