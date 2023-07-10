Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.18 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,091 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after acquiring an additional 225,295,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,792,000 after purchasing an additional 606,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after buying an additional 8,680,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,159,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,401,000 after buying an additional 725,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $56.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.74.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Redburn Partners cut Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

