Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $14.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $16.10.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.