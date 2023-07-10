Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 5,683.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,026 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.35% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 187.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 20,465 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,532,000. Legacy CG LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 53,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $400,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

Shares of QEFA stock opened at $68.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $965.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.74. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $54.27 and a one year high of $71.96.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

