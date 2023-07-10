Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 134.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,348 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 32,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter.

ITA stock opened at $116.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.69. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

