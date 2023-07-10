Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 25,272 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 47,683.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,272 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 334,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,242 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 19,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 64,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter.

TLH stock opened at $107.01 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $125.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.98.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

