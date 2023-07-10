Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,192 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $66.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.19. The company has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Edward Jones cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.35.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

