Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Hess by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,344,571,000 after buying an additional 1,987,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,437,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,478,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hess by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,931,000 after purchasing an additional 404,065 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HES. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.75.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $134.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.75 and its 200-day moving average is $138.09. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $90.34 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

