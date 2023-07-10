Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 22,279 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,279 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,876,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,010,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,379 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,419.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880,712 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,175,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $974,624,000 after purchasing an additional 333,994 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,279,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,052,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,015 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $94.59 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $105.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.2319 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

