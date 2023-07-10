Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 818 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $452.08 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $469.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.82.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.90.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

