Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes $3.78 Million Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 84,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FEZ stock opened at $44.44 on Monday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.03.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

