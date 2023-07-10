General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $39.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.47.

General Motors Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GM opened at $39.61 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.19.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

