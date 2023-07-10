General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4,115.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,960 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,273 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $39.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.19.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

