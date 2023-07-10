Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV reduced its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Gentex by 3,112.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 2,065.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,623.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $29.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.88.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.59 million. Gentex had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

