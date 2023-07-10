Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Receives $4.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Shares of GOL opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $947.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 535.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

