Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GFI. Investec cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. HSBC cut shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Gold Fields stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

Gold Fields Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 23.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

