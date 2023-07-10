Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GFI. Investec cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. HSBC cut shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.
Gold Fields Stock Performance
Gold Fields stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Gold Fields Company Profile
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.
