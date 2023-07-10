Great Waters Wealth Management Acquires 1,183 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Great Waters Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 87.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Target by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Target by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TGT opened at $130.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $183.89.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

