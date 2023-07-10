Great Waters Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Great Waters Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,154,239,000 after purchasing an additional 804,401 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,078,000 after purchasing an additional 565,145 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,116,000 after purchasing an additional 523,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $80,230,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $156.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.09 and a 200 day moving average of $153.70. The firm has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.