Great Waters Wealth Management Sells 2,130 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Great Waters Wealth Management reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. 3M accounts for approximately 0.7% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

3M Trading Up 1.0 %

Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of MMM opened at $97.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

