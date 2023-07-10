Great Waters Wealth Management Sells 487 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Great Waters Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $272.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.06. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $276.14. The company has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

