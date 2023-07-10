Great Waters Wealth Management Sells 67 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Great Waters Wealth Management reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its position in Danaher by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Danaher by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 79,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,994,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in Danaher by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Danaher by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its position in Danaher by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 90,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,686,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.88.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock opened at $233.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $171.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.07 and its 200-day moving average is $248.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at $383,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

