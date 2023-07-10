Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $85.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.34. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $92.80.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $172.52 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 32.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $2.1262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.4% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

