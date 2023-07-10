GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) versus Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Head-To-Head Comparison

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Free Report) and Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GSI Technology and Credo Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSI Technology $29.69 million 4.73 -$15.98 million ($0.65) -8.63 Credo Technology Group $184.19 million 13.27 -$16.55 million ($0.11) -149.09

GSI Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Credo Technology Group. Credo Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GSI Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

GSI Technology has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credo Technology Group has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GSI Technology and Credo Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSI Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Credo Technology Group 1 2 6 0 2.56

Credo Technology Group has a consensus price target of $14.11, indicating a potential downside of 13.96%. Given Credo Technology Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Credo Technology Group is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.8% of GSI Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of GSI Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GSI Technology and Credo Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSI Technology -53.82% -28.26% -24.15% Credo Technology Group -8.98% -1.96% -1.66%

Summary

Credo Technology Group beats GSI Technology on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets. In addition, it offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; Low Latency DRAMs a solution for advanced data networking applications; Asynchronous, a main memory for small cache-less embedded processors for industrial electronics, measurement systems and cost-sensitive networking equipment, and other applications; and specialty SRAMs. The company also provide radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. Its products are used as components in our OEM customers' products, including routers, switches and other networking and telecommunications products; military and aerospace applications, such as radar and guidance systems and satellites; audio/video processing; test and measurement applications consisting of high-speed testers; and automotive applications, such as smart cruise control; and medical applications, including ultrasound and CAT scan equipment. The company markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. GSI Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

