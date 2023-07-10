Guggenheim Cuts NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $86.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.17.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $72.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $145.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

