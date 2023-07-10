Guggenheim Cuts ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target to $73.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.83.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

NYSE OGS opened at $74.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.29. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $68.86 and a fifty-two week high of $89.01.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.68 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 67,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 424,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,632,000 after acquiring an additional 14,637 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 40.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 530,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,014,000 after acquiring an additional 153,505 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 528.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.8% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 908,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

