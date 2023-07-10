Guggenheim Cuts Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $65.00

Spire (NYSE:SR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.25.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Price Performance

Shares of Spire stock opened at $62.14 on Friday. Spire has a 1-year low of $61.52 and a 1-year high of $77.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Spire ( NYSE:SR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.21. Spire had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Spire will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 61.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,642,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,293,000 after buying an additional 434,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spire by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,755,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,813,000 after purchasing an additional 130,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,411,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,318,000 after buying an additional 136,434 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Spire by 70,596.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Spire by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,082,000 after acquiring an additional 60,351 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.