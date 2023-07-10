Guggenheim Trims Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Target Price to $85.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $89.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AEE. 888 reaffirmed an upgrade rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, June 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of Ameren from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.78.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $82.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.85 and its 200-day moving average is $85.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Ameren has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $97.53.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.43%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

