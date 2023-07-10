Guggenheim Trims American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Target Price to $96.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Guggenheim from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a sell rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.97.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AEP opened at $84.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.32. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after buying an additional 2,801,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 9,188.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,376,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after buying an additional 2,351,246 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 26,257.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,900,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,966,000 after buying an additional 1,893,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 47.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,347,000 after buying an additional 1,476,099 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.