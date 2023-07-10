Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives $42.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 2.8 %

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

HASI opened at $24.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.81. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a current ratio of 18.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 752.42%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

