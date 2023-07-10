Hartford Financial Management Inc. Buys 922 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $39,943,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $52.25 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $86.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on D. Bank of America cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

